VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night by a hit-and-run driver in a residential area of Van Nuys.
According to police, the crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. in the area of Natick Avenue and Burbank Boulevard.
The victim’s identity was not immediately disclosed.
A description of the vehicle was not immediately available, though the investigation was ongoing.
