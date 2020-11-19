CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Governor Gavin Newsom Thursday announced a curfew will go into effect Saturday for counties in the purple tier of the state’s coronavirus-monitoring system.

The “limited Stay At Home Order,” requires all non-essential work, movement and gatherings to halt between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

All Southern California counties are in the restrictive purple tier.

The new order will take effect at 10 p.m. Saturday and remain in effect until 5 a.m. Dec. 21.

