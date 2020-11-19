LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Governor Gavin Newsom Thursday announced a curfew will go into effect Saturday for counties in the purple tier of the state’s coronavirus-monitoring system.
The “limited Stay At Home Order,” requires all non-essential work, movement and gatherings to halt between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Due to the rise in #COVID19 cases, CA is issuing a limited Stay at Home Order.
Non-essential work and gatherings must stop from 10pm-5am in counties in the purple tier.
This will take effect at 10pm on Saturday and remain for 1 month.
Together–we can flatten the curve again.
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 19, 2020
All Southern California counties are in the restrictive purple tier.
The new order will take effect at 10 p.m. Saturday and remain in effect until 5 a.m. Dec. 21.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)