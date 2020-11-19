LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties Thursday all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Riverside County health officials reported 373 newly confirmed cases and 13 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 78,009 cases and 1,396 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 65,427 had recovered.
There were a reported 362 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 85 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 2,020 newly confirmed cases and six additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 80,318 cases and 1,124 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 71,319 had recovered.
There were 417 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Tuesday, 107 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 149 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 17,163 cases and 174 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 15,125 had recovered and 1,864 were under active quarantine.
There were 55 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Thursday, 15 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Thursday evening, 980,792 Riverside County residents, 973,948 San Bernardino County residents and 245,517 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.