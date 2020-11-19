LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Brian Shad and his family felt safe enough to take a trip to Cancun a few weeks ago, but said they will stay in Los Angeles for Thanksgiving.

“We have no problem taking it easy and staying local,” he said.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people not travel to celebrate the holiday and consider canceling gatherings as coronavirus cases continue to surge nationwide.

“We’re all in trouble,” Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said. “In fact, this is a potentially life-threatening situation for our whole country.”

“We’re living in the unknown,” Jovan Cook, a traveler, said. “We don’t know exactly what’s going on, so it’s best to stay put, best to wear the masks. It’s best to just listen.”

The big concern is people unknowingly bringing the virus with them to their destinations or returning home infected.

Kayon Hunter, a flight attendant working the holiday, said safety was her number one priority.

“I feel pretty safe with my airline,” she said. “We’ve been taking preventative measures, you know, social distancing, having a modified beverage and snack service, and people have been very respectful with keeping on their masks the entire flight.”

Health officials have said those who choose to go out of town should limit the number of people they interact with and should always wear a face covering when not eating.

“The best way to do it is outside, if that’s possible,” Dr. Anne Rimoin, a UCLA professor of epidemiology, said. “If you can’t do it outside, you should do it very spread out in a household.”

The state of California recommends anyone visiting California for Thanksgiving, or returning home from the holiday, quarantine for 14 days.