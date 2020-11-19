LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Pennsylvania man was ordered to pay more than $166,000 in restitution after pleading no contest Thursday to vandalizing a Beverly Hills synagogue.
Anton Nathaniel Redding, 25, of Millersville, Pa., was immediately sentenced to 220 days in county jail, ordered to complete a 12-month residential treatment program and serve five years on probation, along with the restitution order, following his plea to a felony count of vandalism of religious property, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Redding damaged property and holy books at the Nessah Synagogue last Dec. 14, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Redding was located in Hawaii and was held in custody without bail until an extradition hearing to authorize his transfer back to California.
He was charged with vandalism of religious property and commercial burglary. The charges include a penalty enhancement for a hate crime.
