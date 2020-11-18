VENTURA (CBSLA) — The ex-husband of “Glee” actress Naya Rivera has filed a wrongful death suit against Ventura County on behalf of their 4-year-old son, The Hollywood Reporter said Wednesday.
Rivera died July 8 during a boating trip on Lake Piru. Authorities said she was able to save her son, Josey, by getting him safely back on the boat, but was unable to save herself.
According to THR, the suit was filed by Ryan Dorsey, Rivera’s estate and the late actress’s business manager alleging that the rented boat had not been equipped with flotation or other lifesaving devices.
The lawsuit also alleges that there were no signed in the area warning of dangerous conditions, even though more than two dozen people have drowned in the lake over the years.
Named in the suit are Ventura County, the United Water Conservation District and Parks and Recreation Management.