LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Skateland Northridge, which has been closed for nearly eight months because of the pandemic, will close permanently and be converted into a homeless shelter.

The skating rink, at 18140 Parthenia Street, has been a favorite of San Fernando Valley families for more than 60 years and is one of the last of Southern California’s roller skating rinks. But like other indoor entertainment centers, it was forced to shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owners of Skateland Northridge, brothers Dave and Mike Fleming, have reportedly been approached before about selling the rink. But the prospects of a successful reopening post-COVID-19 appeared to be dim.

“Rinks outside of California that have reopened are experiencing less than desirable sales and the outlook from industry consultants is not promising,” Skateland Northridge wrote in a Facebook post on Nov. 10. “These circumstances have forced the Fleming family to explore alternative uses for the building.”

Los Angeles Councilman John Lee says the Fleming family and Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission presented their proposal to the surrounding community in a virtual meeting Monday night. Under the proposal, Hope of the Valley would purchase Skateland and convert the property into bridge housing, providing homeless families with a safe place to get back on their feet and get job training as they work to get permanent housing.