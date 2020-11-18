LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Rams placed three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, one day after announcing that an unnamed player had tested positive for coronavirus.
Rams tight end Kendall Blanton, safety Jake Gervase and wide receiver J.J Koski were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which is designated for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
On Tuesday night, the Rams announced they would conduct nearly all football activities remotely with the only exception being select players with assigned rehab.
“Out of an abundance of caution we are entering intensive protocol,” the statement said. “The decision was made in consultation with the NFL and medical officials as the health and safety of the team is our highest priority.”
Meanwhile Wednesday, the National Football League announced sweeping new COVID- 19 regulations for all 32 teams that will go into effect Saturday.
The new regulations are the following:
- all players and coaches must have a negative from the previous day’s testing before entering the team facility;
- all meetings being held virtually unless they can be held outdoors or indoors with a pre-approved plan;
- face coverings must be worn at all times at the facility, including on the practice field by all personnel;
- all meals must be served in grab-and-go style to prevent people from congregating in meal rooms;
- locker room use is strongly discouraged on non-game days;
- team or player gatherings away from the facility are prohibited.
The Rams are scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night. It was not immediately clear whether that game would be impacted by the positive test.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)