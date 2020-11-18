CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Apple TV, KCAL 9, Peanuts

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Peanuts gang is coming back to PBS — for now.

After it was previously announced the beloved 1960’s holiday specials could only be viewed on Apple TV+, the streaming service announced it has struck a deal with PBS to air “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

A “Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air on PBS and PBS Kids on Nov. 22 and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air on Dec. 13. Both specials will begin at 7:30 p.m.

In October, it was announced that “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” would be streamed exclusively on Apple TV+ as part of a deal between Apple and the Peanuts rights holders.

The agreement was also set to include “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

