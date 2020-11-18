LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Peanuts gang is coming back to PBS — for now.
After it was previously announced the beloved 1960’s holiday specials could only be viewed on Apple TV+, the streaming service announced it has struck a deal with PBS to air “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” according to the Los Angeles Times.
A “Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air on PBS and PBS Kids on Nov. 22 and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air on Dec. 13. Both specials will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Gather your popcorn, toast and jelly beans and watch #ACharlieBrownThanksgiving for FREE on @PBS and @PBSKIDS November 22, 7:30/6:30c! Check your local listings at https://t.co/hpE7KZ9vq2 or watch anytime on the @AppleTV app with an Apple TV+ subscription https://t.co/FqVW2OAoY8 pic.twitter.com/liLVijGeJD
— PEANUTS (@Snoopy) November 18, 2020
In October, it was announced that “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” would be streamed exclusively on Apple TV+ as part of a deal between Apple and the Peanuts rights holders.
The agreement was also set to include “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”