LA HABRA (CBSLA) — Alejandra Ullola was already coping with the loss of her grandmother, her father and her sister when her mother contracted COVID-19.

“I don’t know how my mom ended up getting COVID,” she said. “I just know she started getting symptoms. I had to take her to the hospital.

“At first she was able to talk, she was doing good,” Ullola continued. “The oxygen was helping her, she just had like the tubes on her nose — she didn’t have the whole face mask.”

The 28-year-old La Habra woman said her mother, Maria Salazar, died three weeks later from complications brought on by the virus.

“Monday, they called me around 9 o’clock, and they said that my mom’s heart rate was dropping, and every time they took the face mask off of her, so did her oxygen level,” Ullola said.

Monday’s loss was the fourth the family has faced this year. Ullola said her grandmother died March 28 from heart failure, her father died in July after a battle with cancer followed by her sister who died last month after complications during a procedure.

She said her family had been so careful, but said it was possible that her mother and a few others who tested positive around the same time might have contracted the virus during a gathering after her sister’s passing.

“When COVID first came, I was very much like on my mom and my family, ‘Don’t go out, wear a mask, wash your hands, wash all your groceries,'” she said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to cover funeral expenses.