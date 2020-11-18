LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A former physician assistant, who has since been suspended, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to peddling oxycodone to drug dealers.
54-year-old Raif Wadie Iskander of Ladera Ranch appeared in court remotely on Wednesday for his plea because he recently relocated out of state to Montana, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
He is accused of writing fraudulent prescriptions and leaving the name section blank that drug dealers would fill in, the plea deal stated.
One of the prescriptions he wrote ended up going to an undercover law enforcement officer.
A drug dealer that was part of the operation also ended up selling the drugs to an undercover officer, according to the plea agreement.
Iskander, who was previously placed on probation for prescribing powerful painkillers to patients without properly determining their necessity, admitted he knew that dealers would sell the oxycodone on the street to drug users.
His sentencing date is scheduled for April 26, and he faces up to 20 years in federal prison.
