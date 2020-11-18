3 Rams Players Placed On Reserve/COVID-19 List As NFL Enacts Sweeping New RulesRams tight end Kendall Blanton, safety Jake Gervase and wide receiver J.J Koski were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which is designated for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Chargers' Justin Herbert Got A Haircut And Twitter Had All The Jokes At His ExpenseThe Chargers rookie showed up to his Wednesday press conference with a new look. It's safe to say folks on social media were not fans.

Chargers, Justin Herbert 'Have To Play Better Late In Games' Says CBS' Rich GannonThe rookie quarterback has impressed with his play thus far but Gannon points out the 1-7 record and one possession losses as areas of improvement for the stretch run of the season.