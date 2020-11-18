LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The shooting of an off-duty deputy in the City Terrace area of Los Angeles County may have been motivated by a dispute at a nearby birthday party, sheriff’s investigators said Wednesday.
The shooting occurred around 2:25 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Hazard Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
According to the sheriff’s department, a man about 20-years-old fired at the deputy while he was seated inside of his vehicle before running off.
The deputy then returned fire before driving himself to a hospital, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Authorities said two other people were inside of the deputy’s vehicle, both of whom were not injured.
“Detectives are investigating reports that the suspect’s assault was motivated by an earlier verbal altercation at a nearby birthday party between the suspect and one of the occupants of the off-duty deputy’s vehicle,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement on Wednesday.
No physical description of the suspect was released, but investigators said he was wearing a red sweatshirt and black shorts.
Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call 323-890-5500.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)