CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Brush Fire, Hansen Dam, KCAL 9, Lake View Terrace, Los Angeles News, Pacoima

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Crews quickly contained a small brush fire which broke out near Hansen Dam in the Lake View Terrace area early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported at 4:08 a.m. in the 12000 block of West Osborne Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The blaze burned about one acre in flat terrain before forward progress was stopped just before 5 a.m. Firefighters successfully cut containment lines around the entire fire while helicopters dropped water on the blaze.

No structures were damaged and no one was hurt.

The cause was unknown.

Comments

Leave a Reply