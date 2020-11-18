Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Crews quickly contained a small brush fire which broke out near Hansen Dam in the Lake View Terrace area early Wednesday morning.
The fire was reported at 4:08 a.m. in the 12000 block of West Osborne Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The blaze burned about one acre in flat terrain before forward progress was stopped just before 5 a.m. Firefighters successfully cut containment lines around the entire fire while helicopters dropped water on the blaze.
No structures were damaged and no one was hurt.
The cause was unknown.