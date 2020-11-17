LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s an annual tradition for many families: taking the kids to see Santa Clause during Christmas time. But many parents are wondering if malls are offering the activity this year.
Hundreds of malls in California will still hire Santa actors for children, with modifications to stay safe during coronavirus. While some parents will opt out of the tradition, others said they don’t want their kids to miss out on the fun during the pandemic.
Many malls choosing to still have Santas are taking precautions such as taking temperatures and putting clear barriers up so that children can look at Santa without sitting on his lap or touching him. Social distancing pictures will also be taken at various locations.
“It was the best time I ever had!” said one excited child after her visit.
Some chains that have dozens of locations in California, like Macy’s, cancelled the in-person visit and are instead offering virtual visits with Santa.