LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles Rams player has tested positive for coronavirus, the team announced late Tuesday night.
According to the team, the unnamed player immediately entered self-quarantine.
Statement from the Los Angeles Rams: pic.twitter.com/lcxklfWNzo
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 18, 2020
The team also announced that all football activities, other than assigned rehab, would take place remotely Wednesday.
“This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and medical officials as the health and safety of the team is our highest priority,” the team said in a statement.
The Rams are scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night. It was not immediately clear whether that game would be impacted by the positive test.