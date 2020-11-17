LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting a drive-thru Holiday Festival to celebrate their 2020 World Championship and the holidays.

The nightly drive-thru at the Dodger Stadium parking lot will run from Nov. 27 through Dec. 24 from 5 to 11 p.m. and feature a light show, LED video displays, fake snow and interactive displays honoring the Dodgers World Championship.

Guests must wear a face covering if their windows are rolled down and are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes in advance of their designated time slot.

Food will not be available for purchase on the premises but visitors are encouraged to bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages to consume within their vehicles.

Since guests will not be allowed outside of their vehicles, public restrooms will not be available.

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation will be accepting the following donations in a contactless manner:

New or gently-used baseball or softball equipment that will benefit Dodgers RBI

New toys that will benefit RaiseAChild

New pairs of socks that will benefit LA Family Housing

More information on the exact collection process will be provided by the time you enter the event.

Tickets for the event will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, November 17 at 10 a.m. Dodgers Premium Clients and My Dodgers Members will have exclusive early access on Monday, Nov. 16.

Admission starts at $55 per vehicle/ticket and will be available here.