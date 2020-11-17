LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Tuesday reported 2,301 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 25 new deaths, bringing countywide totals to 344,523 cases and 7,299 deaths.
Of the 25 new deaths reported, seven people were over the age of 80, eight were between the ages of 65 and 79, seven were between the ages of 50 and 64, two were between the ages of 30 and 49 and one was between the ages of 18 and 29. Nineteen of those who died had underlying health conditions.
As of Tuesday, there were 1,126 people with COVID-19 hospitalized, 27% of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a more than 40% increase from two weeks ago. The county has not experienced hospitalizations over 1,100 since late-August.
Health officials also reported that the county’s current five-day rolling average of daily new cases was 2,884.
If that average increases to 4,000 or more — or hospitalizations reach more than 1,750 per day — additional restrictions would be put into place prompting restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars to go back to takeout service only.
If that average hits 4,500 or more — or daily hospitalizations are more than 2,000 — a Safer at Home Order would be instituted for three weeks, allowing only essential workers and those securing essential services to leave their homes with a curfew in place from 10 p.m.-6 a.m.
With testing results available for more than 3,420,000 people, the county’s overall positivity rate was holding steady at 9%.