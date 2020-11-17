LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Conan O’Brien announced Tuesday he will end his TBS talk series “Conan” next year.
O’Brien will switch his efforts to a new weekly variety series for the streaming platform HBO Max.
“In 1993, Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform,”‘ O’Brien quipped in a statement released by WarnerMedia. “I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription.”
Details of the new variety show haven’t been released.
His current talk show, “Conan,” will end in June at the end of its 10th season. O’Brien will also continue his series of travel specials, “Conan Without Borders,” for TBS.
O’Brien replaced David Letterman on “Late Night” and briefly hosted “The Tonight Show” before Jay Leno returned.
He began his TBS “Conan” show in 2010.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)