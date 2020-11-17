LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Jamaican choreographer has dropped a copyright infringement lawsuit against Beyonce and Jay Z alleging the couple used her voice for their 2018 album track “Black Effect” without permission, according to court papers obtained Tuesday.
Dancer Lenora Stines gave no reason for voluntarily dismissing her claims Monday against the defendants without prejudice — meaning it can be refiled.
In the suit, Stines alleged she spoke on tape of her feelings about “unconditional love” at the request of the celebrity couple. She contended she was told her thoughts would only be used in a promotional video.
The monologue was then used on the couple’s joint album, “Everything Is Love,” leaving Stines in “shock, horror and chagrin” that the artists did not give her credit for her contribution.
She then filed the suit for copyright infringement and violation of her right to publicity and damages. She also wanted writing credit.
A representative for Beyonce and Jay-Z did not immediately respond for comment.
