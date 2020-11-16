LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 24-year-old woman was shot and killed along with her unborn baby while sitting in a parked vehicle in Wilmington.
Arlene Leonor Rodriguez, who was seven months pregnant, was in the 1100 block of North Neptune Avenue around 11:25 a.m. Sunday while a man she was with worked on the vehicle’s engine, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
According to police, a suspect walked up and shot multiple rounds into the vehicle, striking Rodriguez and the man she was with.
The suspect then fled the scene.
Paramedics took Rodriguez and the male victim to a hospital, where Rodriguez and her baby were pronounced dead, according to police.
The male victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was said to be in stable condition, police said.
A description of the suspect was not immediately available but police and urged anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Coffee or Detective Tiffin at 310-726-7887 or 310-726-7884. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.