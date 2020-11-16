OXNARD (CBSLA) — A driver has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that left a 4-year-old girl seriously injured in Oxnard Sunday morning.
The crash happened just after 9 a.m. on Colonia Road and Bonita Street. It was there that authorities say the girl was walking with her mother and two siblings at an intersection when she was struck by a black Ford Expedition.
Following the crash, the driver did not stop, but instead dragged the girl 50-feet. The child was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
The suspected driver, 29-year-old Nelson Ulauc-may of Oxnard, was arrested Sunday afternoon after being identified by a witness, Oxnard police said. He was taken into custody in the 900 block of Mountain View Avenue, where his vehicle was also found.
He was booked on one felony count of hit-and-run and a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license.
Anyone with more information related to this crash was asked to call the Oxnard Police Department at (805) 385-7740.