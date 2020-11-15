Comments (3)
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — SpaceX chief Elon Musk may have coronavirus after conflicting test results.
In a tweet Saturday, Musk said he most likely has a moderate case of COVID-19.
“Am getting wildly different results from different labs but mostly likely I have a moderate case of COVID,” he wrote. “My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise, since coronavirus is a type of cold.”
Musk said he underwent rapid tests for the virus four times and two came out positive, while the other two were negative. Musk is now waiting for a more definite lab result.
