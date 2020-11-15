LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two women were shot and killed at a warehouse party in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

Investigators believe the women were at a large gathering when the incident unfolded on S. Hill Street and West 32nd Street. Before 2 a.m. Sunday, authorities received a first call of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found a large group of people at the scene.

One of the victims was found on the sidewalk near the warehouse, while the second victim was pronounced dead inside the warehouse. One of the victims was believed to be in her 20s, the other was in her 30s.

“At this point, we are processing the scene,” said Lt. Ryan Rabbett of the LAPD. “We have canvassed the area, we have located cameras. We have talked to witnesses. And right now, the detectives are continuing that effort to get this scene processed.” A description of the suspect or suspects was not available.

It’s not clear how many shooters there were, but police believe the incident either started inside and spilled outside, or vice-versa. Numerous rounds were fired at both locations.

A motive for the shootings remained unknown.