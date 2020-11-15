LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A search was underway Sunday for a gunman responsible for shooting an off-duty deputy in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles.
The incident unfolded just after 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of N. Hazard Avenue.
It was there that detectives say the off-duty deputy was driving when he was approached by a man in his 20s who produced a handgun and opened fire. The deputy was struck while seated in his car, and returned fire. It remains unclear whether the suspect was struck.
The suspect was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and black shorts. He fled the scene on foot.
The deputy took himself to the hospital where he was treated and is expected to be OK.
Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
what the hell is he doing at 220am in a gang infested area? Sounds odd. Hope someone is asking