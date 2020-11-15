Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases with 3,061 new cases reported in Los Angeles County alone on Sunday.
Nationwide, infections are averaging more than 140,000 a day, which is a jump of more than 75 percent since Halloween. On Saturday, LA County reported its highest number of cases since July with more than 3,700 new COVID-19 cases, along with 20 new deaths.
Of the new cases Sunday, three deaths have been reported. Currently, 27 percent of those hospitalized for COVID-19 in the county were said to be in intensive-care units.
So far, there have been 339,560 cases reported in the county to date.