By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Los Angeles News

OXNARD (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the death of a 23-year-old man who fell from the third story of an apartment in Oxnard.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Forest Park Boulevard just after midnight Sunday following a report of an injured man.

When they arrived, they located the man who had fallen over the railing of a third story apartment.

The man was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted, but authorities suspect that alcohol may have played a role in the fall.

