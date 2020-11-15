Comments
OXNARD (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the death of a 23-year-old man who fell from the third story of an apartment in Oxnard.
Officers responded to the 700 block of Forest Park Boulevard just after midnight Sunday following a report of an injured man.
When they arrived, they located the man who had fallen over the railing of a third story apartment.
The man was pronounced dead.
An autopsy is expected to be conducted, but authorities suspect that alcohol may have played a role in the fall.