PASADENA (CBSLA) — A 20-year-old has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that fatally struck a 64-year-old pedestrian in Pasadena Friday night.
The motorist has been identified as Alberto Fernandez of Victorville, Pasadena Police Lt. Marcia Taglioretti said.
The crash happened at about 9 p.m. near the intersection of Orange Grove Boulevard and Marengo Avenue, according to the Pasadena Police Department.
Paramedics pronounced the 64-year-old man dead at the scene, Taglioretti said.
The victim’s name will be released pending notification of next of kin, according to the L.A. County coroner’s office.
Fernandez was detained several hours after the crash in Monrovia by the California Highway Patrol, according to Taglioretti.
He was taken into custody at 12:56 a.m. by the Pasadena Police Department, and was being held on $100,000 bail.
Police did not say what led them to initially detain Fernandez.
The fatal crash happened about one block north of where a man was fatally shot at about 8:10 p.m.
