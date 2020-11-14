LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County reported an update on the coronavirus on Saturday that the new 3,780 cases confirmed is the highest case count “since the summer surge in July.”
Additionally, 20 new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported by health officials.
In all, Los Angeles County has totaled 336,549 cases and 7,266 deaths.
There are 966 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — the highest in nearly two months — and 28% of them are in the intensive care unit.
Officials continue to warn against gathering indoors and are urging people to keep their distance and wear face coverings.
Younger people, specifically, are being reminded of coronavirus guidelines as they continue to drive community transmission countywide, Public Health leaders said.
Over 74% of the new cases on Saturday were from people under 50 years old, and 90% of the reported deaths were people over 50 years old.
Testing results are available for more than 3,365,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.
The best protection known against coronavirus is to maintain physical distance, practice proper hand hygiene and wear a face-covering around non-household members.
For more information on coronavirus in L.A. County, visit the county’s health website at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.