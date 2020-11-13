PASADENA (CBSLA) – UCLA’s home opener against Utah has been canceled, officials announced Friday.
The Bruins were scheduled to take on the 2019 Pac-12 South champs in the 2020 home opener at Spieker Field at the Rose Bowl in a Pac-12 Conference matchup on Saturday.
But Utah officials revealed a combination of the team’s 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases and a resulting isolation of additional student-athletes due to contact tracing would mean the team would not have enough players available for the game.
The decision was made Friday and announced by the Pac-12 after Utah Director of Athletics Mark Harlan and UCLA Athletics Director Martin Jarmond communicated “throughout the week about the football program’s status”.
The Pac-12 is looking into the possibility of Cal playing UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Sunday, according to ESPN.