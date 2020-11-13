LIVE:President Trump Holds White House News Conference
By CBSLA Staff
PASADENA (CBSLA) – UCLA’s home opener against Utah has been canceled, officials announced Friday.

The Bruins were scheduled to take on the 2019 Pac-12 South champs in the 2020 home opener at Spieker Field at the Rose Bowl in a Pac-12 Conference matchup on Saturday.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – SEPTEMBER 3: Close up view of the new satin red football helmets worn by the Utah Utes (Credit: Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

But Utah officials revealed a combination of the team’s 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases and a resulting isolation of additional student-athletes due to contact tracing would mean the team would not have enough players available for the game.

The decision was made Friday and announced by the Pac-12 after Utah Director of Athletics Mark Harlan and UCLA Athletics Director Martin Jarmond communicated “throughout the week about the football program’s status”.

The Pac-12 is looking into the possibility of Cal playing UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Sunday, according to ESPN.

