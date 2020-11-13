HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — Hawthorne-based SpaceX plans to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station on Sunday.

The launch of the Crew-1 mission had originally been set for 4:49 p.m. California time Saturday from Cape Canaveral in Florida but weather conditions in Florida prompted a one-day delay. The launch is now set for 4:27 p.m. California time Sunday.

In a Twitter post, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said the delay was prompted by “onshore winds and recovery operations.”

The joint Nasa and SpaceX mission called Crew-1 follows this summer’s successful demonstration flight of the Crew Dragon capsule, SpaceX’s new ship.

The capsule being used in the mission, named “Resilience,” is built to accommodate the four astronauts; Mike Hopkins, the mission commander, pilot Victor Glover and mission specialists Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi.

In the lab’s 20 year history, Glover will become the first Black for a long duration.

“I think it is important for astronaut core and the accomplishments of our agency to represent the beautiful variety in this country,” Glover said. “It is important to have kids who look like me, or look like I looked when I was younger, to see someone that they can relate to that way.”

The Crew-1 mission is the first of three planned Crew Dragon flights in 2020 and 2021.

