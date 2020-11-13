Comments
SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A small plane crashed just south of the San Bernardino International Airport Friday night.
According to preliminary reports from the scene, the pilot of the plane was alive and conscious and told authorities a second person was onboard, though authorities later said it appeared that the pilot was, in fact, the only one aboard.
The pilot reported to the airport that he was having some sort of mechanical issue, before losing contact with air traffic controllers, according to preliminary reports.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.