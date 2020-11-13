LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will remove patrol deputies from all Los Angeles Community College District campuses starting Jan. 1, the department announced Friday.

According to the sheriff’s department, it was “unable to negotiate a continuation of law enforcement services,” with the district — which the department said was exploring an unarmed service model.

“We have spent about five months in discussions and negotiations with LASD representatives to address the needs of the District and its colleges, but ultimately we were unable to reach mutually agreeable terms for either a short (six-month) or longer-term contract, in light of the current COVID-19 environment,” LACCD Chancellor Francisco C. Rodriguez said. “Over the next few months, we will engage in an assessment of campus safety at LACCD and use that assessment as the basis for a Request for Proposals (RFP) for campus safety services.”

The sheriff’s department currently provides law enforcement services to the district’s nine campuses — Los Angeles Mission College, Pierce College, Los Angeles Valley College, Los Angeles City College, East Los Angeles College, Los Angeles Trade Technical College, West Los Angeles College, Los Angeles Southwest College and Los Angeles Harbor College. The current contract expires Dec. 31.

“For the past nineteen years, the over 150 Department members have served L.A.’s college community with the utmost pride and professionalism,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a statement. “I want to thank the college district for their past partnership. We will always be available to serve the residents of the county.”

According to LASD, deputies currently serving the community colleges will be reassigned to fill vacancies within the department.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)