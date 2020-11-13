CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After a nearly 10-year career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kim Ng is continuing to break barriers.

On Friday, Ng became Major League Baseball’s highest-ranking woman in operations after being named the general manager of the Miami Marlins.

“From one trailblazer to another. Congratulations Kim, from all your old friends in Los Angeles!” the Dodgers said in a tweet on Friday.

It has been 93 years since the first time anyone was hired by a professional team as a general manager, ESPN reported.

Ng is the first woman GM in the four major North American professional sports leagues, according to the Marlins.

She started her Major League Baseball career as an intern with the Chicago White Sox and most recently spent the past nine years with the MLB as a senior vice president.

“When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a major league team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals. My goal is now to bring championship baseball to Miami,” Ng said in a statement.

The 51-year-old Asian American is the fifth person to hold the position and is being praised for her new appointment.

“We look forward to Kim bringing a wealth of knowledge and championship-level experience to the Miami Marlins,” said Marlins CEO Derek Jeter, who played for the New York Yankees under Ng. “Her leadership of our baseball operations team will play a major role on our path toward sustained success.”

Ng has more than 30 years of executive experience in baseball. Before joining the Miami Marlins, she was with the Chicago White Sox from 1990-96, the New York Yankees from 1998-2001 and Los Angeles Dodgers 2002-11.

