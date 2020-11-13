LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After a nearly 10-year career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kim Ng is continuing to break barriers.

On Friday, Ng became Major League Baseball’s highest-ranking woman in operations after being named the general manager of the Miami Marlins.

“From one trailblazer to another. Congratulations Kim, from all your old friends in Los Angeles!” the Dodgers said in a tweet on Friday.

From one trailblazer to another. Congratulations Kim, from all your old friends in Los Angeles! pic.twitter.com/fo8TjiOzCa — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 13, 2020

It has been 93 years since the first time anyone was hired by a professional team as a general manager, ESPN reported.

Ng is the first woman GM in the four major North American professional sports leagues, according to the Marlins.

She started her Major League Baseball career as an intern with the Chicago White Sox and most recently spent the past nine years with the MLB as a senior vice president.