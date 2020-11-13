LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Republican Young Kim has defeated Democratic incumbent Rep. Gil Cisneros in the race for the 39th Congressional District, the Associated Press projected Friday.
With 98.92% of precincts reporting, Kim had won 50.61% of the vote compared to Cisneros’ 49.39% — a difference of 4,145 votes.
The race was a rematch of 2018’s election, when Cisneros defeated Kim, a protégé of former Rep. Ed Royce.
During that race, Kim was leading and even traveled to Washington, D.C., for an orientation for newly elected congressional representatives, only to be overtaken by Cisneros in late-arriving ballots.
The district covers parts of Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties, including Fullerton, La Habra, La Habra Heights, Brea, Buena Park, Anaheim Hills, Placentia, Yorba Linda, Diamond Bar, Chino Hills, Hacienda Heights and Rowland Heights.