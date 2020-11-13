LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday.
Riverside County health officials reported 639 newly confirmed cases and 12 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 74,180 cases and 1,367 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 64,368 had recovered.
There were a reported 286 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 65 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 1,154 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality, bringing the countywide total to 73,001 cases and 1,097 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 66,722 had recovered.
There were 318 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Thursday, 86 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 265 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 16,029 cases and 172 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 14,548 had recovered and 1,309 were under active quarantine.
There were a reported 36 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 10 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Friday evening, 921,882 Riverside County residents, 912,117 San Bernardino County residents and 233,789 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.
Have you got numbers on the ORDINARY SEASONAL FLU !!!! Enough already !!!
Yeah, Covid is a Bytch, but let’s get real.