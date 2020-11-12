Comments
BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a driver who struck and killed a female pedestrian in a Baldwin Park street early Thursday morning.
The hit-and-run collision was reported at 1:44 a.m. at the intersection of Calino Avenue and North Puente Avenue.
Baldwin Park police and paramedics arrived to find a woman dead at the scene. The victim’s identity was not known, police said.
There was no immediate description of the vehicle which struck the woman, or its driver.
The circumstances of the crash were also not known.