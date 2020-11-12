LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The U.S. Postal Service is hiring for the holidays and beyond in its Los Angeles and Santa Ana districts.
There are immediate openings in the USPS’ Los Angeles District, which serves ZIP codes 900-905 and 907-908, and the Santa Ana District, which serves ZIP codes 906, 917-918, and 926-928.
The open positions include postal support employee (PSE) mail processing clerk, holiday clerk assistant, holiday transportation assistant, mail handler assistant, automotive technician, maintenance mechanic, city carrier assistant, rural carrier associate, PSE tractor trailer operator, laborer custodial, and occupational health nurse.
Applicants must be 18 years or older and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Some positions require an exam, and any driving positions will require a valid driver license and clean DMV record of at least two years. Citizenship or permanent resident status is also required.
To apply, go to usps.com/careers, select “search jobs,” then “California” before hitting start. To narrow the search, enter keywords like Los Angeles, Santa Ana and Santa Clarita.