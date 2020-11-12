LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Some parking restrictions will resume for Los Angeles County unincorporated areas on Sunday.
After pausing in the spring due to safer-at-home orders, parking enforcement, citations, and towing will be in effect again.
The county is resuming enforcement to keep streets clean and clear as winter storm season approaches, according to Steven Frasher, public information officer for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works.
Citations will resume for:
— Posted street sweeping time violations
— Blocked emergency access, including for driveways and fire hydrants
— Expired registrations
— Vehicles that appear abandoned
Vehicles that have been red-tagged may be towed and impounded within 72 hours, Frasher said.
