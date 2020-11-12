Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A LA-area 3D printing shop is leaning into the dumpster fire that has been 2020.
RexRoi 3D Printing in Los Angeles has been struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So the company’s owner and founder, Amir Fakahrian, decided to make the best of a bad year.
The company is now offering small dumpster fire toys and ornaments on Etsy. The toys, which come in five colors, are of a dumpster with “2020” printed on it and flames coming out of the top.
Each piece comes with a little note that says: “I thought this would be the best way to commemorate 2020. Hopefully it will bring you happiness and laughter.”
The ornaments start at $18.95, and can come with an LED light.