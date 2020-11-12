BEVERLY CREST (CBSLA) — Fire crews Wednesday responded to reports of smoke coming from a home that property records show belongs to actor Denzel Washington.
According to authorities, smoke could be seen coming from the second floor of the multi-level home in the first block of Beverly Park Circle.
Despite a thorough search of the 28,887-square-foot residence with thermal imaging cameras, there was no active fire discovered, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
The smoke on the second floor was determined to be from one of several furnaces in the home that was recently serviced and was taken offline, according to the department.
There were no injuries and all occupants of the home were allowed to return back inside shortly after 10:30 p.m. as all fire crews — both Los Angeles and Beverly Hills fire departments — left the scene.
A spokesperson for Washington told USA TODAY in a statement Wednesday night, “There is no fire and everyone is OK and safe.” It wasn’t clear whether Washington himself was at the residence.