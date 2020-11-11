Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Vin Scully is coming out of retirement to narrate a documentary on the 2020 World Series.
Scully, 92, took to Twitter Wednesday saying, “I’m looking forward to this.”
I'm looking forward to this. @Dodgers https://t.co/fvdIR9nLdm
— Vin Scully (@TheVinScully) November 11, 2020
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scully recorded the documentary last week.
Scully retired in 2016, after 67 years as the voice of the Dodgers. The Dodgers 2020 win marked the team’s first World Series championship since 1988.
The two-disc Blu-ray and DVD combo pack will be available to purchase and download Dec. 8, The Hollywood Reporter said.