LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Firefighters who battled a house fire in Winnetka early Wednesday morning stumbled on an illegal marijuana grow inside the home, prompting a hazmat investigation.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to the 7500 block of North Irondale Avenue at 11:42 p.m. Tuesday night to find a single-story home ablaze.
They quickly extinguished the fire within about 20 minutes, the fire department said.
However, firefighters found several barrels containing an unidentified substance and called for a hazmat crew.
Early Wednesday morning, hazmat determined that the home was being used as an illegal marijuana grow.
The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. It’s unclear if any arrests were made.