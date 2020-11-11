EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) – There will be no Candy Cane Lane this holiday season in El Segundo.
The city of El Segundo announced Tuesday that it is canceling the popular event for the first time since 1949 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For many years Candy Cane Lane has brought great joy to the community, but considering the unprecedented circumstances, canceling the high-profile event to limit exposure during a pandemic is the right thing to do and the city appreciates the decision and cooperation of the event organizers,” El Segundo said in a statement on its Facebook page.
While in previous years, the city provided permits that allowed for neighborhood streets to be closed off to vehicles, no permits will be issued this year, the city said.
Candy Cane Lane is held along Acacia Avenue, where houses in the neighborhood are transformed into an incredible holiday light display for several weeks in December, drawing thousands of visitors.