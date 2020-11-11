LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Fans who were hoping to see the NBA champs back at Staples Center next season will have to wait.

The Los Angeles Lakers will not allow fans to attend their home games for the 2020-21 season “until further notice”, ESPN reported Wednesday.

The announcement coincided with a memo sent by the NBA to all 30 teams outlining protocols for eligible markets to allow fans back into their arenas, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The Lakers‘ home games will be held without fans until further notice for the 2020-21 season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2020

While the Lakers will not have fans in the seats, it wasn’t immediately clear whether the Clippers – who share Staples Center with their crosstown rivals – would have the same policy.

Under the new protocols, all fans above the age of 2 will be required to wear face masks, undergo symptom screening, and practice social distancing.

Anyone within 30 feet of the basketball court will be required to test negative for coronavirus two days prior to game day or undergo same-day testing, the report stated.