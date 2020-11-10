BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find the driver who hit a woman as she walked across a street in Big Bear Lake and left her severely injured.
The collision happened at about 8:55 p.m. last Friday on Bartlett Road. Detectives say 62-year-old Emillee Wang of Big Bear Lake was crossing the street when she was hit by a pickup truck.
Wang suffered severe injuries, according to authorities. The driver did not stop to help Wang.
The truck was last seen going south on Bartlett Road, toward the area of Big Bear Lake. It was described as a light-colored, newer model, crew-cab Ford F-150 truck.
Anyone with information about this crash or the truck can contact the San Bernardino County sheriff’s Big Bear Station at (909) 866-0100.