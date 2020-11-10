THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — With wildfires a year-round concern in Southern California, Ventura County Sheriff patrol vehicles have been equipped with a new siren to let residents know they need to evacuate immediately.
The warning siren will be used in all disasters, including wildfires, earthquakes and floods, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.
“With wildfires increasing in frequency and severity, this distinct siren will serve as a powerful tool in efficiently notifying the public of an encroaching fire and the need to evacuate,” authorities said in a statement. “If residents hear the Hi-Lo siren in their community, it is a signal that they are in imminent danger and should evacuate immediately.”
The European-style Hi-Lo siren was recently authorized by Gov. Newsom to be used in emergency evacuations, Ventura County sheriff’s officials said.
Ventura County residents were also encouraged to register for emergency alerts at www.vcalert.org.