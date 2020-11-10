Comments
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A van fell into a sinkhole in South Los Angeles early Tuesday morning which was created by a water main break.
The sinkhole occurred in the 3600 block of South Buckingham Road, sending a van tilting into it. The van was parked at the time and no one was inside.
According to the L.A. Department of Water and Power, an eight-inch cast iron main broke, creating the sinkhole.
20 customers were without water service while LADWP crews repaired the main break and sinkhole. It was expected to take at least 12 to 14 hours to conduct repairs, LADWP said.
Buckingham Road was closed between Obama and Exposition boulevards.
The cause of the water main break was not confirmed.