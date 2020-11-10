CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – Incumbent Orange County Congressman Harley Rouda conceded Tuesday in the race for the 48th Congressional District seat.

The first-term Democrat said his “campaign ends today” against Republican Michelle Steel, the chair of the Orange County Board of Supervisors.

Democratic candidate for Congress Harley Rouda speaks to supporters in Huntington Beach, California, on October 14, 2018.

The district includes Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach, Laguna Niguel, Newport Beach, Seal Beach and parts of Garden Grove, Midway City, Aliso Viejo, Santa Ana and Westminster.

“We did not win this election. And while it isn’t the outcome we had hoped for, it’s never been more important for our leaders to hear the voice of the people, and to accept their judgment. I do,” said Rouda.

Steel said during her campaign that she is running to prove a “strong voice in Washington, D.C., who will honor promises made and stand up for us and our values.”

