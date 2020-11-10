ORANGE (CBSLA) — An LAPD officer has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a car in the city of Orange.

Matthew Calleros, 45, was arrested Monday in connection with a vehicle reported stolen from a car dealership in the 1100 block of West Chapman Avenue on Oct. 25, 2019. Calleros was released Tuesday and a court date was not available, according to Orange County sheriff’s jail records.

“Detectives from the Orange Police Department developed an investigative lead in the case, identifying the suspect as 45-year-old Matthew Calleros, a police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department,” a statement from Orange police officials said.

On 10/25/19 a vehicle was stolen from Orange. Detectives from OPD developed a lead and arrested Matthew Calleros, a police officer with LAPD . He was booked into OC Jail. OPD is working with LAPD and the OCDA. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/nsPFSSz8VZ — Orange Police Department (California) (@CityOfOrangePD) November 10, 2020

The LAPD says it was made aware Monday of the criminal investigation involving Calleros, who is assigned to the department’s Hollenbeck Division.

“We are fully cooperating with the Orange Police Department and we have also initiated our own personnel investigation,” the LAPD said in its statement.

Calleros has been assigned to home, and his peace officer powers suspended pending the outcome of the investigations, according to the LAPD.