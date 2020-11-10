LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A union survey of Los Angeles Police Department officers has found widespread dissatisfaction with Chief Michel Moore and other officials in response to police protests earlier this year.

The survey – published in this week’s edition of the Los Angeles Police Protective League’s newsletter Thin Blue Line – found that more than 86% of officers do not “feel supported” by Moore.

Roughly 90% of officers surveyed also expressed discontentment with LAPD command staff during the protests, and a majority stated they believed command staff who kneeled with Black Lives Matter protesters were “weak/cowardly.”

A majority of responders say they lost respect for Moore when he knelt and “more than one respondent stated that due to the lack of support, they were considering retiring early and/or leaving for a different agency.”

“Many participants” in the survey said they want Moore to resign for kneeling with protesters, not defending officers to the news media, allowing some who were arrested during demonstrations to go “without consequence”, and other various reasons.

Those who responded that they were planning to leave the department said they were thinking of going to law enforcement agencies in Santa Ana, Idaho, Texas, and Anaheim, or leaving law enforcement entirely.

The survey was conducted between July 6-27.